Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of UE opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,023,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

