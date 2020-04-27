UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

