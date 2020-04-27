Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

TCOM stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

