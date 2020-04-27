Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,006,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Earnings History and Estimates for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Urban Edge Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Urban Edge Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Lowered by KeyCorp
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Lowered by KeyCorp
Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report