Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,006,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

