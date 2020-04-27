Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to “Buy”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMIA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

