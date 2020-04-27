Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Raised by Piper Sandler

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

GCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gain Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gain Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

