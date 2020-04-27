FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.19.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.03. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

