Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

