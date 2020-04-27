West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday.

WST opened at $195.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.