FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

