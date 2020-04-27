Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.