Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $72.00 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

