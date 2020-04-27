Community Healthcare Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $732.55 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.78. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

