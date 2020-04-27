Analysts Offer Predictions for Aramark’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Aramark in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

