Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $16.92 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

