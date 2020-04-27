Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $16.92 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share
FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Bank Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Bank Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.
Critical Survey: Maverix Metals versus Its Competitors
Critical Survey: Maverix Metals versus Its Competitors
Community Healthcare Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Community Healthcare Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report