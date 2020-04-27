Financial Survey: Chewy (CHWY) versus Its Rivals

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chewy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.86% -20.80% -7.22%

47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -69.90 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $455.14 million 12.78

Chewy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chewy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 9 0 2.64 Chewy Competitors 265 967 2704 91 2.65

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Chewy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Chewy peers beat Chewy on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

