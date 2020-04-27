Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.32 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,357,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 669,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 139,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

