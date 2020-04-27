Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14).

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ETH opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

