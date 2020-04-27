Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Lifted by William Blair

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of RLI opened at $69.00 on Monday. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

