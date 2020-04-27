Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Silgan’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

