Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

