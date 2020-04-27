Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $812.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $22,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

