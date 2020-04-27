Hershey Co Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $135.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

