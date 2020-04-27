Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Nasdaq stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

