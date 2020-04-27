Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

TSCO stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

