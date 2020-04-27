Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Identiv Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

