National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

NFG stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

