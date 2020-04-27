SunTrust Banks Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

