William Blair Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on T. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

