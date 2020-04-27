Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Umpqua stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Umpqua by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

