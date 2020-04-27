Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $7,164,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

