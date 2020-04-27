Brokers Set Expectations for AXT Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AXT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

AXT stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.48. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 703.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

