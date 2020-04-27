Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Wanda Sports Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

