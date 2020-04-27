Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Nomura lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

TSCO opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

