Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

NYSE XAN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 223.49, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

