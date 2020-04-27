Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XCUR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Exicure stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 41.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Exicure Company Profile

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exantas Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Exantas Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Exagen
Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Exagen
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc to Hold
Yamaha Motor Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Yamaha Motor Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report