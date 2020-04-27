Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XCUR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Exicure stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Exicure has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 41.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Exicure Company Profile

