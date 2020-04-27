Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to “Buy”

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Exela Technologies news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $2,864,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

