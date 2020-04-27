Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen (NYSE:XGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $15.96 on Friday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

