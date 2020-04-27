Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

YAMHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

