Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

YETI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yeti by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Yeti by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Yeti by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

