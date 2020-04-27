Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

YIN stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.07. Yintech Investment has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yintech Investment stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

