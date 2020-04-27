YPF (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. YPF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

YPF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. YPF has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 3,349,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

