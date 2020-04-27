Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

