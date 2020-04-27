STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.95.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at $25.01 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.