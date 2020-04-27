Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $68.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,083,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

