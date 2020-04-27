Wingstop Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

WING opened at $113.99 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

