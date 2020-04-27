FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By Piper Sandler

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $59,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,829.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

