Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $60.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

