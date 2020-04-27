Canaccord Genuity Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exantas Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Exantas Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Exicure Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Exagen
Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Exagen
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc to Hold
Yamaha Motor Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Yamaha Motor Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report