Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.