Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ANIOY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

